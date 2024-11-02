FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Issued By Roth Capital

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $10.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.39. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $172.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $128.11 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 29,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

