FY2025 EPS Estimates for IDACORP Lifted by Zacks Research

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for IDACORP in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.76. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDACORP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NYSE IDA opened at $105.86 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $109.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 62.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 65.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

