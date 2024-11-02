FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $18.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.66. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2027 earnings at $18.71 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 181.58%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Amgen stock opened at $319.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.19. Amgen has a twelve month low of $260.52 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,130,610,000 after buying an additional 2,486,882 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Amgen by 137.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

