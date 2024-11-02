FY2027 Earnings Forecast for ITCI Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2028 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 1.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 962.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 191,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,379,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.