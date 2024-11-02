Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPG shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $42.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 56.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Galapagos by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Galapagos by 63.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

