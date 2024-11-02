Gary S. Guthart Sells 18,151 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $506.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.60. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $269.49 and a one year high of $523.34.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.