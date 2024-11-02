Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 5.7% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 25,311.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,026 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 22.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 84.7% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

GNRC stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $176.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

