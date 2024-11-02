Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) & Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Financial Review

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genie Energy has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Genie Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 0.42 -$69.46 million N/A N/A Genie Energy $428.71 million 0.97 $19.54 million $0.29 53.21

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Genie Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genie Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alternus Clean Energy and Genie Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Genie Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Genie Energy 1.75% 23.30% 13.66%

Summary

Genie Energy beats Alternus Clean Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

