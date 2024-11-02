GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €19.96 ($21.70) and last traded at €20.25 ($22.01). Approximately 58,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.70 ($22.50).
GFT Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.89 and a 200 day moving average of €24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $531.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67.
About GFT Technologies
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
