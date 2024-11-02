GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $171.93 and last traded at $169.83, with a volume of 340638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.60.

The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 313.25% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.82.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

