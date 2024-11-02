This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Golden Matrix Group’s 8K filing here.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Stories