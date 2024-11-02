Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after buying an additional 3,802,652 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,372.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,260,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,716 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 96.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,557,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 766,436 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,318.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 730,609 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $8,927,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

