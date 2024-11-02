GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GPATU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 5th

GP-Act III Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GPATU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 5th. GP-Act III Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of GP-Act III Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GP-Act III Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GP-Act III Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GP-Act III Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPATU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition in the second quarter worth $18,807,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $18,806,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $11,890,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,737,000.

About GP-Act III Acquisition

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.

