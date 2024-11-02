HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

HONE stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.68 million, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HarborOne Bancorp

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,184.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 63.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.