Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $58.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1,848,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the previous session’s volume of 427,403 shares.The stock last traded at $32.53 and had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $869,943.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 75,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 63.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 8,867.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.07 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

