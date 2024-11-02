HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for Transcat Q4 Earnings

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Transcat from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The stock has a market cap of $873.00 million, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,561,000 after acquiring an additional 137,830 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 21.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 196,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Transcat by 157.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Transcat by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

