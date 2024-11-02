HC Wainwright Predicts FibroBiologics Q3 Earnings

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for FibroBiologics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroBiologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FibroBiologics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FBLG. Maxim Group assumed coverage on FibroBiologics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of FibroBiologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

FibroBiologics Stock

Shares of NASDAQ FBLG opened at $3.18 on Friday. FibroBiologics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

Institutional Trading of FibroBiologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter worth $5,265,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

