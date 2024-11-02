Head-To-Head Analysis: MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) versus Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.37, indicating that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tripadvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A Tripadvisor 1.32% 11.81% 3.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Tripadvisor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $28.89 million 2.20 -$11.55 million N/A N/A Tripadvisor $1.79 billion 1.25 $10.00 million $0.15 107.53

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MicroCloud Hologram and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A Tripadvisor 3 9 4 0 2.06

Tripadvisor has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats MicroCloud Hologram on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

