Head-To-Head Contrast: Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) versus Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vast Renewables and Burnham”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vast Renewables $340,000.00 236.47 -$293.45 million N/A N/A Burnham $252.98 million 0.19 $9.43 million $1.93 7.31

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than Vast Renewables.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vast Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vast Renewables and Burnham, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Vast Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Burnham shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Vast Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vast Renewables and Burnham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vast Renewables N/A N/A N/A Burnham 3.51% 8.83% 4.73%

Risk and Volatility

Vast Renewables has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burnham has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Burnham beats Vast Renewables on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vast Renewables

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

