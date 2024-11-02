Head to Head Review: Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) versus Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Gatos Silver”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.40 45.20

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Gatos Silver N/A 7.41% 7.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corvus Gold and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Gatos Silver 0 4 0 1 2.40

Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $12.90, suggesting a potential downside of 28.65%.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

