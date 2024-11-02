Head-To-Head Survey: Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardent Health Partners and Community Health Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardent Health Partners $5.63 billion 0.45 $53.90 million N/A N/A Community Health Systems $12.55 billion 0.05 -$133.00 million ($3.02) -1.39

Ardent Health Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community Health Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.0% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ardent Health Partners and Community Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardent Health Partners 0 1 9 2 3.08 Community Health Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ardent Health Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.91, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. Community Health Systems has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Ardent Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ardent Health Partners is more favorable than Community Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ardent Health Partners and Community Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardent Health Partners N/A N/A N/A Community Health Systems -3.18% N/A -0.95%

Summary

Ardent Health Partners beats Community Health Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.