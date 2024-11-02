HighPeak Energy (HPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HPK stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 17,743 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,016.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,805,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,482,925. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

