HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk raised shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( CVE:HIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$44.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.64 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.