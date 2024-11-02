HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk raised shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.
