Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY24 guidance at $2.40-2.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,910,538.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

