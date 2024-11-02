Howard Hughes (HHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE HHH opened at $75.50 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.