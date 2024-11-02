Howard Hughes (HHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE HHH opened at $75.50 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
