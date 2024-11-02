Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $260.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $527.18.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.