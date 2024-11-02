Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

