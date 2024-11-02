Ichor (ICHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q3 guidance at $0.05-0.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.050-0.150 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $27.35 on Friday. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $921.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

