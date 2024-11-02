Ichor (ICHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q3 guidance at $0.05-0.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.050-0.150 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ichor Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $27.35 on Friday. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $921.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.
Ichor Company Profile
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
