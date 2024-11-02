IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Update

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of IDWM opened at $0.31 on Friday. IDW Media has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.
IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.
