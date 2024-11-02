IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
About IMPACT Silver
