IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

