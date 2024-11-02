IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 242,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 306,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$61.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.93.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

