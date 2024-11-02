Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Update

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Indoor Harvest Price Performance

Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

