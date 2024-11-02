INDUS (ETR:INH) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €20.55 ($22.34) and last traded at €20.45 ($22.23). 43,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.98 ($21.72).

INDUS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $525.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.66.

INDUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.