INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.
INmune Bio Price Performance
Shares of INMB stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.85.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%. Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at INmune Bio
Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 17.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in INmune Bio by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 124.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on INmune Bio
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than INmune Bio
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.