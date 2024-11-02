INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.85.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%. Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 15,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $98,124.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,554,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,915,196.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Moss bought 7,690 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $49,062.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,275,869 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,044.22. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,070 shares of company stock valued at $200,087. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 17.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in INmune Bio by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 124.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

