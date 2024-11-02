InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
IHT stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
