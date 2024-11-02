InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

IHT stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

