Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Acquires £29,200 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($37,867.98).

Byron Elmer Grote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Byron Elmer Grote bought 6,000 shares of Inchcape stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,412.92).

Inchcape Price Performance

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 731.50 ($9.49) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 793.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 793.50. Inchcape plc has a 1-year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($11.33). The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,091.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($14.52) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services.

