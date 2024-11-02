Insider Buying: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Buys 1,844 Shares of Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan acquired 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,024.16 ($3,921.88).

Ryan Maughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ryan Maughan purchased 6,306 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £9,963.48 ($12,921.13).

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at GBX 166 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £25.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,660.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.73. Transense Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 194.90 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

