Insider Selling: Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Sells £13,000,006.08 in Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) insider Peter James Ogden sold 562,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($29.98), for a total transaction of £13,000,006.08 ($16,859,040.44).

Computacenter Stock Performance

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 2,178 ($28.25) on Friday. Computacenter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,168 ($28.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,004 ($38.96). The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,452.00, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,479.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,643.52.

Computacenter Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,733.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,900 ($50.58) to GBX 3,800 ($49.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($42.80) to GBX 3,050 ($39.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

