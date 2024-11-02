Insider Selling: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Sells £327,819.96 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wilkinson sold 28,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($15.06), for a total transaction of £327,819.96 ($425,132.88).
Dunelm Group Stock Up 1.4 %
DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,126 ($14.60) on Friday. Dunelm Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 959 ($12.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,279 ($16.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,200.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,135.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,521.62, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 27.50 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,945.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
