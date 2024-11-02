Insider Selling: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Sells £327,819.96 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wilkinson sold 28,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($15.06), for a total transaction of £327,819.96 ($425,132.88).

Dunelm Group Stock Up 1.4 %

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,126 ($14.60) on Friday. Dunelm Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 959 ($12.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,279 ($16.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,200.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,135.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,521.62, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 27.50 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,945.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNLM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.18) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.29) to GBX 1,470 ($19.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.78) to GBX 1,170 ($15.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.75) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.83).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNLM

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.