Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $1,027,515.44 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after purchasing an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,443,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.