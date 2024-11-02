Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,825 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 181,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

