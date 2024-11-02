Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 961 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.66. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

