Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.