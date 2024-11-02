Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after acquiring an additional 303,364 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,028,000. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 555.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,568,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

