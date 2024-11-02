Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cameco by 28.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after purchasing an additional 437,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 106.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 433,234 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

View Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.