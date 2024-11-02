Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $142.78 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

