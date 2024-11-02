Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.