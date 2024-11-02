Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $99.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

