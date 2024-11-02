Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

