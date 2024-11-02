Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $62.62 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Barclays upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

